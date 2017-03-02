Cops: Elderly couple robbed at knifepoint outside Walmart

An elderly couple sitting in their car outside the Riverhead Walmart were robbed late Thursday afternoon, Riverhead Town police said.

The suspect displayed a box cutter-type knife to the couple and demanded money, police said. The suspect, a man, removed the woman’s pocketbook and fled the area in an eastbound direction, police said. Officers responded to the scene at about 5:15 p.m. but could not locate the suspect.

Riverhead detectives were notified and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

