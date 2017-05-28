Cops: Increased enforcement for DWI results in multiple arrests

Riverhead Town police arrested three people during increased enforcement overnight Saturday into Sunday as part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force. Police established checkpoints throughout Riverhead Town.

During the enforcement, officers spotted a car leaving the scene of an accident on Edwards Avenue and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs and leaving the scene of an accident. Two other arrests for DWI were made after traffic stops, police said.

The first arrest was Thomas Celeste, 49, of Mastic. He was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in addition to the leaving the scene of an accident and DWAI, police said.

Reyes Rubio, 51, of Riverhead was charged with DWI and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Karin Reilly, 21, of Brookhaven was charged with DWI and several vehicle and traffic violations.

All three were transported to police headquarters and held for a morning arraignment.

Southampton Town police conducted similar enforcement as part of the DWI Task Force beginning 8 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. A total of 10 officers from six departments participated in the in the enforcement. The result was 11 results, seven of which came at a checkpoint on Montauk Highway near Flanders Road in Hampton Bays.

Police arrested:

• Mani Hernandez, 34, of Flanders for DWI, false personation and aggravated unlicensed operation

• Leonard Rempe, 51, of Riverhead for DWI

• Anthony Romano, 35, of Holtsville for DWI

• Domenick Lelia, 66, of North Babylon for DWI

• Pedro Andara-Machado, 35, of Hampton Bays for DWI

• Elmer Castaneda, 21, of Flanders for criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

• Elvis Sequin-Ortiz, 24, of Riverhead for criminal possession of a controlled substance (cocaine)

Additional arrests during saturation patrols were:

• Michael Cominskey, 23, of Garden City for aggravated DWI

• Sean Sambolin-Bishon, 24, of Hampton Bays for felony DWI (second offense)

• Jeffrey Collins, 29, of Islip for DWI

• Patrick Egan, 34, of Philadelphia for DWI

All those arrested were proceed at Southampton Town police headquarters and held for a morning arraignment.

