Cops: One person airlifted after dirt bike accident in Calverton

A man who suffered leg and arm injuries in a dirt bike accident Saturday afternoon was airlifted to Stony Brook University Medical Center, according to Riverhead Town police.

The accident occurred on a bike track off Edwards Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

The Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Ambulance volunteers who responded pulled the victim out of the woods and transported him via ambulance to the Splish Splash parking lot in Calverton. A Suffolk police medevac helicopter lifted up shortly before 3 p.m. to transport the victim.

The injuries did not appear to be life threatening, police said at the scene.

The accident is under investigation, police said. No other people were involved in the accident.

Photo caption: The victim was airlifted from the Splish Splash parking lot. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

