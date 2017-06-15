Cops: Minor injuries reported after rollover in Riverhead

Two people in a sedan escaped serious injuries after the vehicle rolled over following an accident in Riverhead Thursday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

The sedan flipped onto its back after colliding with a van while traveling northbound on Northville Turnpike. The car rolled over the curb at the intersection of Route 105 and Northville Turnpike. The driver and a passenger in the sedan were treated for minor injuries, police said.

One person in the van was also treated for minor injuries. No charges were expected, police said.

Photo credit: Nicole Smith

