Cops: DWI crackdown on graduation weekend results in multiple arrests

Riverhead Town police arrested six people at sobriety checkpoints throughout the town with the assistance of the East End DWI Task Force.

Police said increased enforcement throughout the town and several checkpoints led to the arrests of the following Saturday night into Sunday:

John Edwards, 31, of Elmont for driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Christopher Leppard, 30, of Aquebogue for driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Rebecca Karpf, 30, of Ronkonkoma for driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

Mark Doughty, 56, of Hauppauge for DWI.

Neverson Funn, 31, of Riverhead for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Robilio Lopez-Ramos, 42, of Southold for aggravated DWI.

All six people were transported to police headquarters where they were processed to wait for a morning arraignment, police said.

A similar crackdown on drunken driving took place in Southampton Town, where two arrests were reported. Angel Rubin Patino, 38, of Riverhead was arrested for aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol content of .18 percent or more, according to Southampton Town police.

Police also arrested Andrew Getting, 37, of Port Washington for DWI in Hampton Bays, according to a press release.

Photo caption: (from left) Neverson Funn, Robilio Lopez-Ramos and Mark Doughty. (Credit: Riverhead police)

