Cops: Armed robbery reported on Railroad Avenue

Riverhead Town police are investigating a robbery early Saturday involving three suspects — one of whom displayed a semi-automatic type of handgun, according to a police press release.

Police received a 911 call from the victim on Railroad Avenue just past midnight. With the assistance of a language line, police determined the Hispanic victim had been robbed by three people, police said. One of the suspects stole the victim’s cell phone.

The suspects fled eastbound of Railroad Avenue on foot. Police searched the area along with unit K-9 units and could not locate the suspects.

Riverhead detectives are now investigating. The suspects, all men, were described as young, possibly late teens or early 20s. One suspect was white, a second was black and a third was described as a possible mix of black and white, police said. No further descriptions of the suspects was provided.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has information about the incident can contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 326.

