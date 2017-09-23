Cops: Alcohol compliance check leads to one arrest in Riverhead

An employee at Vines & Hopes on East Main Street was arrested after selling alcohol to a minor during an investigation by the Riverhead police COPE Unit in cooperation with the Riverhead Community Awareness Program.

The investigation used an “underage agent” at four local businesses in an attempt to purchase alcohol. Three locations were found to be in compliance.

Police arrested Stacey Langsdorf and charged her with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, a misdemeanor.

The businesses in compliance were:

• Riverhead Stationary on East Main Street.

• Applebees on Route 58

• Buffalo Wild Wings on Route 58

Photo caption: Stacey Langsdorf. (police mugshot)

