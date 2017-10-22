Cops: Motorcyclist airlifted with ‘serious injuries’ after Wading River crash

A motorcyclist suffered “serious injuries” after colliding with a car on Route 25A in Wading River Sunday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police.

The motorcyclist, 19-year-old Alex Michaelson of Shoreham, was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital, police said. The crash occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. when the car pulled out of the King Kullen shopping center to head west and was struck on the driver’s side by the eastbound motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the car, 69-year-old Margaret Lamura of Shoreham, was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with a “minor medical condition,” police said.

The New York State Police accident reconstruction team responded to the scene to assist Riverhead detectives with the investigation. Both the car and motorcycle were impounded for safety checks, police said. Police did not list any charges related to the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

