Cops: Woman sought for theft at Riverhead Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in September.

The woman allegedly stole a Google Wifi system valued at $274 from Target on Route 58. The theft occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sept. 27. She fled in a black Ford SUV, police said.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.

