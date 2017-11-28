Cops: Woman escapes serious injury after rollover

A woman escaped serious injury after her vehicle was T-boned on Route 25 in Riverhead Tuesday morning, rolling over nearly 50 yards across the opposite lane of traffic, according to Riverhead Town police.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered a hand injury and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said. The woman was headed westbound on Route 25 when a box truck attempted to make a left out of a parking lot to head east, striking the vehicle just east of Doctor’s Path, police said. The car rolled over across the eastbound lanes and ended up on the road’s shoulder.

The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:50 a.m. Volunteers from Riverhead Ambulance and Northwell Health Ambulance both responded along with police.

The turning lane from East Main Street to Route 25 was temporarily closed as the scene was cleared. It was not immediately clear whether any charges would be filed.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The accident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Comments

comments