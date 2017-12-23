Cops: DWI checkpoints lead to three arrests in Riverhead

Three people were arrested during increased enforcement and checkpoints by the East End DWI Task Force overnight Friday into Saturday, according to Riverhead Town police.

Dawn E. Baker, 43, of Riverhead was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, police said, and was held for morning arraignment. Two additional drivers were charged with violations, one for driving while ability impaired and another for unlawful possession of marijuana. They were both released on appearance tickets, police said.

The checkpoints were conducted by Riverhead police, New York State police, Southold police and Shelter Island police.

