Cops: Burglary reported at Riverhead gas station

Riverhead Town police are investigating a burglary that occurred overnight at the Empire gas station on Route 58 near Oliver Street, according to a press release.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at about 1:22 a.m. Thursday and found the front door to the gas station had been smashed in and numerous cigarettes were stolen, police said.

A search of the area yielded no suspects. Riverhead detectives are now investigating and anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Photo caption: The Empire gas station, pictured in 2016. (Credit: Nicole Smith, file)

Comments

comments