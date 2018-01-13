Riverhead Blotter: Burglary, larceny charges levied

Damion Conklin was arrested at police headquarters for third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies, around 11:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, officials said.

• Elease Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor petit larceny at Walmart on Route 58 in Riverhead around 3:20 p.m. last Saturday, officials said.

• Daniel Hughes, of Riverhead, was arrested for felony first-degree tampering with a consumer product on Hubbard Avenue around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5, officials said.

• Police assisted a stray swan back to the water on West Main Street around 4:40 p.m. last Thursday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

