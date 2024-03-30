Blotters: Driving without seat belt or license

• Erick Villatoro Rubio, 29, of Flanders was stopped on Flanders Road March 22 and charged with driving without a license and other violations, according to Southampton Town police. Officers first noticed that Mr. Rubio was driving without a seat belt and discovered that his license had been revoked Dec. 5, 2023. Police also said, Mr. Rubio had circumvented an interlock device.

• A woman told police March 19 that someone had entered her car in the Marshall’s/Home Goods parking lot and removed five watches. The estimated cost of the watches is $4,158, according to police.

• Elder Perez Cabrera, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated March 19 at the 7-Eleven near the Roanoke Avenue traffic circle, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Zozef Kopez, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Edwards Avenue, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Tools were reported stolen from a home on East Woodland Drive in Wading River March 20. The tools were taken from an enclosed trailer on the property, police said. Additional information was not available.

• Jayveona Nasj Jones, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny March 21 at Target on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• Brenda Palumbo, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny March 21 at Walmart on Route 58. She was taken to police headquarters, processed and released on a desk appearance.

• Barbara Alvarez, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI March 21 on Main Road in Aquebogue. Additional information was not available.

• A grand larceny was reported at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets March 24. Riverhead police detectives are investigating the theft.

• Juan Carlos Padilla Montecinco, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI March 22 at Sound Avenue in Northville.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.