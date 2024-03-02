Blotters: Booker sentenced to 25 years to life

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Messiah Booker of Riverhead, also known as Matthew Booker, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, after a jury found him guilty of involvement in a May 2022 shooting that occurred while he was on parole release from prison for a felony conviction stemming from a home-invasion burglary.

Mr. Booker was convicted of two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (Class C violent felonies); two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree with the intent to sell (Class D felonies); two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (Class A misdemeanors); and one count each of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree and menacing in the second degree (Class A misdemeanors).

Mr. Booker had five felony convictions before this conviction, two of which were classified as violent.

• A woman told Riverhead police Tuesday that someone had illegally gained access to her Teachers Federal Credit Union account and removed $203,250. The case has been turned over to the detective department.

• Riverhead police responded Feb. 14 to a reported burglary at the AT&T Store on Route 58. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, a 15-year-old juvenile resident of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch was arrested for that incident and charged with third-degree burglary. He was processed at police headquarters and released to Timothy Hill Ranch staff with a future court date.

• Alexander Stroh, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest Feb. 20 on East Main Street and Miller Brook Lane, according to police.

• Suliko Gvaramadze, 33, address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 21 following his arrest at police headquarters.

• Reginald Seymore, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Feb. 22 on Roanoke Avenue and Route 58.

• Ronald Love, 58, address unavailable, was charged Feb. 23 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Hubbard Avenue, Feb. 23. Additional information was not available.

• Oswin Xaspot, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI on Ostrander Avenue on Feb. 23.

• Domingo Boroz, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Feb. 24 on Doris Avenue in Riverhead.

• Susan Bunda, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Feb. 24 on Route 58.

On Tuesday, a 33-year-old Flanders man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, plus 15 years’ post-release supervision. He had been found guilty Jan. 23 of first-degree attempted rape for sexually abusing his 9-year-old niece in December 2021 while her parents were not at home. In addition to attempted rape, he was found guilty of first-degree sexual abuse and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. The name of the defendant, who must also register as a sex offender after his release, is being withheld by the District Attorney’s office to protect the victim’s identity.

• At about 3 a.m. Friday, Southampton Town police observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel while driving on Flanders Road and State Route 27 in Hampton Bays, according to a report. A traffic stop was conducted and, upon interview, the driver, Lester Caal-Bo of Flanders, was determined to be driving while in an intoxicated condition, police said. He was arrested, transported to police headquarters for processing and held overnight for morning arraignment.

Mr. Caal-Bo was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and numerous traffic infractions.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.