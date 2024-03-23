Blotters: Aggravated driving while intoxicated in stolen vehicle

Riverhead police were notified of a stolen vehicle on Friday, March 15, at 10:30 p.m. The owner told police he had left his vehicle running unattended in the parking lot at Speedway Gas Station on Old Country Road while he was inside shopping.

Multiple police officers responded and located the vehicle within minutes at the 7-Eleven on Route 58. Detectives were notified and responded to continue the investigation, police said.

Albert Joseph Stepnoski, 50, of Riverhead was subsequently arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree, a class D Felony.

Mr. Stepnoski was also charged with one count each of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated.

• A burglary at 619 West Main St. was reported to Riverhead police March 16, officials said. A construction worker returned to at the site at about 10 a.m. and found a basement window and the front door open. Police said it appeared that an unknown person broke the rear window and then exited though the open front door, according to police, who said it was not known if anything was stolen.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information in regard to this case call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

• A Riverhead woman told police on March 13 that an unknown person gained access to her debit card and used it to rent a vehicle valued at $241 Sunday, according to police.

• A Jamesport woman, from Jamesport, told police that on March 3 a fraudulent check from her business was deposited at Clark Community Credit Union in Kentucky. Additional information was not available.

• Two men were arrested at Hollister at Tanger Outlets after removing clothing valued at $2,648.

• A man stole six pairs of designer sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at Tanger Outlets and then left on foot. The estimated value of the stolen glasses is $1,532, according to police.

• Britney Hughes, age and address unavailable, was arrested at police headquarters March 13 for a petit larceny.

• Miquel Luciano, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny March 10t at Famous Footwear on Route 58. He was processed at police headquarters and then released on a field appearance ticket.

• Jeremy Allen, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest March 14 at Target on Route 58.

• Konstantine Gaziaidze, age and address not available, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest March 18 at Gotham Smoke on Route 58, according to police.

• Mike Miles, age and address unavailable, was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on March 12 at police headquarters. Additional information was not available.

An employee of the Shell station on the Riverside traffic circle reported that an individual was causing a disturbance there Saturday, according to Southampton Town police.

The store owner called the police for assistance, but the subject had left before police arrived, officials said.

The last sighting of the suspect was on Main Street in Riverhead, officials said. Police urged the employee to file a notice of trespass the next time the suspect enters the store.

• A Phillips Avenue resident told police Friday morning that when she got home, an active burglary was taking place in her home, according to Southampton Town police.

She also noticed that the Bilco doors to the basement were open, and there was a man at the bottom of the stairs who appeared to be doing work in the basement, according to police said. The man then got in his car and fled, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.