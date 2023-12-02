Blotters: Arrest after alleged theft at Tanger Polo Ralph Lauren

(Credit: Adobe Stock Photo)

• Kurtis Eggers, 38, was arrested Sunday after allegedly striking a 52-year-old man at a men’s shelter on West Main Street in Riverhead. He was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Mr. Eggers was processed and held for arraignment.

• Jermell Dixon, 33, of Mastic was arrested Saturday after allegedly stealing $3,600 worth of products from the Polo Ralph Lauren factory store at Tanger. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, third-degree possession of stolen property, driving while intoxicated and false personation. A second suspect, described as a “heavyset Black female wearing a dark color hat, black ski mask, gray sweat shirt and black shoes” was not located. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• Julio Guamanrriga, 19, of Riverside was arrested Friday in Riverside after allegedly getting into an altercation with another person. Mr. Guamanrriga allegedly threw a glass bottle of beer at the victim’s head, striking it and causing visible injury, according to police. He has been charged with second-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury with weapons or instruments.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.