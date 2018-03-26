Cops: Man sought in connection to Riverhead burglary last month

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who stole a generator from a Riverhead business last month.

A New Holland portable generator, model N3100PR, was stolen from Malvese Equipment at 232 Old Country Road on Feb. 22, just after 1 a.m., according to Riverhead Town police, which enlisted the help of Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to get word out to the public. The burglar broke two windows to get inside, police aid.

The generator is worth $510, police said.

Another commercial burglary, atMy Guy Auto Supply in in Riverhead, also took place the same night. Police did not say in a press release Monday whether the two were connected.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Photo caption: Police are looking for this man seen in surveillance footage on the night Malvese Equipment in Riverhead was broken into. (Credit: Courtesy of SCPD)

