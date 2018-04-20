Cops: Shirley man arrested for using counterfeit money in Riverhead

A Shirley man was arrested Thursday for allegedly using counterfeit money to make a purchase at West Marine in Riverhead.

Jason Scott, 29, made a purchase using counterfeit money at the Route 58 store Wednesday and returned again the following afternoon, police said.

A police who responded to the scene after an employee reported Mr. Scott found hind him in possession of six counterfeit $50 bills, marijuana and metal knuckles.

Mr. Scott was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court and is being held at the Suffolk County jail in Riverside, according to police.

