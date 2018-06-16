Cops: Shirley man arrested in connection with December thefts

A Shirley man who allegedly attempted to steal a cart full of televisions and other electronics from the Riverhead Walmart in December was arrested with the assistance of Suffolk County police, according a press release from Riverhead Town police.

Andrew Walsh, 30, was arrested at his home on two outstanding warrants from Suffolk County police. He was later turned over to Riverhead police and transported to police headquarters where he was charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. Police said the charges stemmed from incidents occurring Dec. 23, 2017 at Walmart and Target in Riverhead.

Police released surveillance footage in January of a suspect who was stopped by store employees at Walmart as he attempted to leave the store with the cart of electronics. When confronted, he allegedly ran into the parking lot and left.

