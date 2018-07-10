The Riverhead Little League all-star team defeated Moriches 7-1 Tuesday at Stotzky Park in the semifinals of the District 36 Tournament.

The all-star team of 11 and 12 year olds advances to the championship game Thursday against East Hampton or North Shore (American). The Riverhead all-stars will be making their second straight appearance in the championship game.

Riverhead scored three runs in the first and never relinquished the lead as the team improved to 6-0 overall in the tournament. The all-stars were undefeated in pool play for first place in their division to earn a trip to the semifinals.

Riverhead extended the lead in the fourth inning with consecutive RBI hits from Mike Mowdy and Connor Saville. Noah Dufour then drove in another run on a groundout.

Mowdy pitched the first three innings and was relieved by Duff. Left-handed Mark Gajowski got the final outs.

A large portion of the team played on the 9/10-year-old team that won the District 36 title two years ago and then played on last year’s runner-up team at the 10/11 level. Over those last three years the team has gone 20-1, the coaches said.

See more photos below:

Comments

comments