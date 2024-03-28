Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup

(Credit: Adobe Stock)

A roundup of high school sports games for Riverhead Blue Waves and Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats: softball, baseball and boys lacrosse.

SOFTBALL

MARCH 26, RIVERHEAD 15, BRENTWOOD 0

After starting the season with a 7-4 victory over Patchogue-Medford, Riverhead absolutely hammered Brentwood on Tuesday. Sophia Viola, Mya Marelli, Deanna North and Jordyn Kwasna each registered two hits in the victory. Tiffany Perez scored three runs and stole three bases. Marelli was locked in on the pitcher’s circle, hurling five innings and surrendering only one weak infield single. Marelli also struck out 10 batters over the course of the game. It’s been a strong start for the Blue Waves who will look to continue to stack wins this season.

Upcoming schedule:

March 30: Riverhead at Westhampton, 10 a.m.

April 4: Riverhead at Whitman, 4 p.m.

April 5: Ward Melville at Riverhead, 4:15 p.m.

MARCH 25, BABYLON 6, SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 1

Shoreham-Wading River’s first game of the season didn’t go as planned, as Meghan McGurk outbattled Katie Lahey on the pitcher’s circle. McGurk gave up only one run and struck out 12 Wildcats. Babylon’s Kerin Tanner did most of the damage at the plate , with five RBIs on three hits including a home run. Lahey scored the lone run for the Wildcats and reached base twice with two hits.

Upcoming schedule:

April 2: Center Moriches at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:45p.m.

April 4: Shoreham-Wading River at Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

April 8: Miller Place at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

MARCH 26 WILLIAM FLOYD 7, RIVERHEAD 1

Riverhead opened its season with a loss to William Floyd. After going 1-19 last year, the Blue Waves are looking for a bounce-back season. A hard-fought loss is a good sign against a strong Floyd squad. Jake Sambriski outdueled Riverhead’s ace Mark Gajowski on the mound. Sambriski allowed just two hits over five innings pitched and struck out five batters. Riverhead was leading 1-0 in the fourth inning until William Floyd’s Jonathan Bowden stole home to end the game. Bowden had three hits on the day.

Upcoming Schedule:

March 30: William Floyd at Riverhead, 10 a.m.

April 2: Riverhead at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

4/03 Brentwood at Riverhead, 4 p.m.

MARCH 25 SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 10, BABYLON 6

Shoreham-Wading River started their season strong with a victory over Babylon on Monday. With the game tied in the top of the 7th inning, Joe Martirano slammed a ball into left field that turned into an inside-the-park home run. The Wildcats scored two more runs in the inning to take a 10-6 lead. Babylon would load the bases in the bottom of the 7th inning but Christian Cox fielded a ground ball and threw the runner out at first base to end the game.

Upcoming Schedule:

March 30: Shoreham-Wading River at Babylon, 10 a.m.

April 1: Southampton at Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

April 3: Shoreham-Wading River at Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

MARCH 26 WARD MELVILLE 14, RIVERHEAD 3

After starting the season with two consecutive victories against non-league opponents, Riverhead’s first game against a perennial powerhouse in the league didn’t go so well. The Patriots scored six goals in the first quarter and led 10-3 at halftime. Ward Melville’s Aidan Kilduff led the way with five points, scoring two goals and assisting on three others. Riverhead’s Zach Timpone had two assists in the loss. Griffin Sumwalt, Sean Payton and Nate Nentwich scored the three goals for Riverhead.

Upcoming Schedule:

March 30: Brentwood at Riverhead, 10 a.m.

April 2: Riverhead at Middle Country, 4:30 p.m.

April 5: Lindenhurst at Riverhead, 4:30 p.m.

MARCH 25 SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER 13, ROCKY POINT 3

In a season filled with high expectations, Shoreham-Wading River dismantled Rocky Point in their opening game. The Wildcats scored early and often, keeping Rocky Point off the board until the third quarter. Andrew Cimino and Liam Gregorek each scored three goals in the win. Liam Kershis scored two goals and registered an assist. Brendan Meskill scored twice as well and eighth-grader Noah Gregorek scored his first varsity goal.

Upcoming Schedule:

April 3: Shoreham-Wading River at Eastport-South Manor, 4 p.m.

April 6: East Islip at Shoreham-Wading River ,12:30 p.m.

April 8: Glenn at Shoreham-Wading River, 5:15 p.m.