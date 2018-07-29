Cops: Two people in stable condition after shooting in Riverhead

The people were shot in Riverhead in the overnight hours Saturday in what appeared to be a targeted attack, according to Riverhead Town police.

The two victims, both Hispanic men, were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center and are listed in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening, police said. Police are searching for two suspects believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Police had originally responded to several complaints of a large party being held at a home on East Avenue in Riverhead at about 12:05 a.m. Sunday. As patrol units stood by as the large group of teens began to leave the area, officers heard several gun shots nearby. They found the victims in the 1st Street parking lot just south of the home.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing two suspects, described only as black men, running from the area.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance responded to treat the victims at the scene before transporting them to PBMC where they both underwent surgery, police said. A news release on the shooting did not include the victims’ names or ages.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. All calls will remain confidential.

Top photo caption: Police on scene investigating the shooting in Riverhead. (Credit: Stringer News)

