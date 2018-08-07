Update: Two children ejected from Jeep during crash, airlifted to hospital

A multi-vehicle crash near the entrance to Splish Splash in Calverton Tuesday afternoon has closed traffic on Route 25 in both directions.

According to Riverhead Police, a white Jeep Wrangler carrying eight people — including two children and an infant —was heading west on Route 25, attempting to make a left into the water park, when it struck a 2017 Dodge Charger. The Jeep spun around, ejecting the two children who were airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital.

Officers at the scene said that someone in the Jeep was holding the infant on their lap at the time of the crash. It’s unclear on the total number of injuries or the conditions of the two children and the infant at this time.

First responders from Riverhead, Manorville, Flanders, Ridge and Wading River all responded to the crash.

Two Suffolk County police medevac helicopters were called to the scene and landed at the nearby sod field shortly after 4 p.m. to airlift the two children to Stony Brook Hospital.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

