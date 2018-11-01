Cops: Mount Sinai woman used forged commercial check

A Mount Sinai woman was arrested on a felony charge for allegedly using a forged commercial check in Riverhead, according to police.

Nicole Guida, 23, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument related to the incident that took place March 12. Riverhead Town police said Ms. Guida entered Frank and Ross Payroll Service on Route 58 and presented the forged commercial check for payment.

Riverhead detectives conducted an investigation resulting in Ms. Guida’s arrest. She was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court Wednesday, police said.

Comments

comments