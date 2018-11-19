Cops: Two accidents reported in same intersection Monday

Rescue crews responded to a pair of crashes in Riverhead that occurred in a nearly identical spot a few hours apart Monday.

Three people were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for minor injuries in the second crash that occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Doctors Path and Route 58, according to Riverhead police. The driver of a westbound vehicle failed to yield while making a left turn onto East Main Street and collided head-on with another vehicle, police said. One of the vehicles ended up on the median.

Police issued two summonses to the driver who failed to yield.

No serious injuries were reported in the first crash, which occurred around 3 p.m. at the same intersection when an SUV and sedan collided, according to police.

Top photo caption: A damaged vehicle at rest on the median. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

Comments

comments