Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Josue Aguirre was reported as a missing runaway after leaving his Riverhead home on a bicycle. He was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. No foul play is currently suspected.

Josue is known to frequent the Southampton area, including areas around the high school and library.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332.

