State Liquor Authority may revoke license of The Caboose Pub

The New York State Liquor Authority will hold a public hearing Dec. 26 on whether to cancel or revoke the liquor license of The Caboose Pub on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead.

On Dec. 12, the SLA charged the licensee — DGG Corp — with four violations based on referrals from the Riverhead Town police, according to SLA spokesman Bill Crowley.

The hearing will take place at the office of the Division of Alcohol Beverage Control located at Harlem Center, 317 Lenox Ave., 4th floor, between 125th and 126th Streets in Manhattan.

The SLA meetings are also shown on the SLA website.

The charges are as followed:

• On May 12, 2018, the licensee, DGG Corp – “suffered or permitted the licensed premises to become disorderly in violation of” the alcoholic beverage control law.

The licensee of DGG Corps is Daniel Gilligan of Hampton Bays, who is also the landlord, according to the SLA.

• On or before Dec. 10, 2018, “the occurrence of noise, disturbance, misconduct or disorder” in the pub or its surroundings, “has resulted in (the pub) becoming a focal point of police attention; all cause for revocation, cancellation or suspense of the license” in according with SLA rules.

• On of before Sept. 29, 2018, “the occurrence of noise, disturbance, misconduct or disorder” in the pub and its surroundings “adversely effects or tends to affect the protection, health, welfare, safety or repose of the inhabitants of the area,” which the SLA said was cause for revocation, cancellation or suspense of the license” in according with SLA rules.

• On or before Dec. 10, 2018, there been been a “sustained and continuing pattern or noise, disturbance, misconduct or disorder on or about the premises.

Riverhead police reported that a man was slashed with a knife on Dec. 3 at the Caboose, and that an early-morning shooting outside the bar on Sept. 29 left a man and a woman seriously injured. An 18-year-old Calverton man was arrested in connection to that shooting in October. The incident occurred after a verbal argument escalated, police had said.

The premises has has a number of violent incidents over the years, according to police, including a 1996 incident when the bar was known as Danny’s Den and a Riverhead man who was bartending was stabbed to death in the early morning hours after closing the bar. The killer in that incident has never been found.

Photo caption: Police on scene of a shooting in September. (Credit: Stringer News/file)

