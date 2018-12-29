Cops: Pedestrian in serious condition after crash

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a 2005 Ford Focus Friday morning on Middle Road, according to Riverhead Town police.

The 59-year-old man walked into the path of the westbound lane near John Wesley Village around 7:19 a.m. and suffered leg and head injuries after being struck. The driving of the Ford remained on scene.

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance members transported the man to Stony Brook University Hospital where he’s listed in serious condition, police said. The identity of the man was not provided.

The driver was checked by EMTs and did not require further medical attention. The vehicle was later impounded for safety checks.

The New York State Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene to assist Riverhead detectives. Middle Road between Ostrander Avenue and Roanoke Avenue was shut down to motor vehicle traffic during the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 321.

