Girls Winter Track: Three Riverhead records fall

Three Riverhead High School records were broken Saturday night in the Marine Corps Holiday Classic at The Armory in Manhattan. Miasha Pittman set new marks in the preliminaries of the 200 (26.53 seconds) and 400 meters (1:02.50). In the 200, the junior broke Angela Smith’s 2004 record of 27.84. In the 400, she bettered the time of 1:03.10 that Meghan Van Bommel set in 2015. Meanwhile, Riverhead’s distance-medley relay team of Megan Kielbasa, Emma Conroy, Kristina Deraveniere and Christina Yakaboski clocked a time of 12:57.99 for fifth place. That abolished a 2004 school record of 13:21.51, set by Catherine Dillingham, Klurissa Williams, Ellen Dougherty and Lauren Hoblin.

“I was beyond proud to see the core of the team consisting of five juniors break three school records all in one night,” Riverhead coach Justin Cobis said. “Every member of the DMR team had a terrific cross-country season. Tonight’s record-setting performance is proof that they still have unfinished business. As for Miasha Pittman, she has matured and developed into a leader for our sprinters and jumpers and I can’t think of anyone that deserves to hold these records [more] than her!”

Photo caption: Riverhead junior Miasha Pittman set school records in the 200 and 400 meters Saturday night in the Marine Corps Holiday Classic at The Armory in Manhattan. (Photo credit: courtesy Justin Cobis)

