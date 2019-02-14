Police seek help identifying two men who stole game controllers

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in January.

Police said the two men stole four Nintendo Switch controllers from GameStop located at 1080 Old Country Road on Jan. 11 at 6:40 p.m., police said. The controllers were valued at $80 each.

The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue flannel shirt and a black jacket. The second suspect was described as a black man in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a black jacket and black clothes.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

