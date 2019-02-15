Police searching for two women who stole from Target

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store last year.

Police said two women stole bedding from Target on Old Country Road on December 7 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The stolen merchandise has a value of approximately $300, according to a press release.

Police said the women fled the parking lot in an Infiniti QX 80 with California plates 8FFU050. The plates had previously been reported stolen, the release stated.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls will be kept confidential.

Photo caption: Security image of the two women wanted by police. (Suffolk County Crime Stoppers courtesy image)

