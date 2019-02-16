Time running out to sign up for Riverhead Little League

It’s almost time to play ball!

Online registration for Riverhead Little League ends Monday, Feb. 25. Registration can be completed at riverheadlittleleague.com.

Anyone who is new to the league must provide proof of age and residency. Proof of age is a child’s birth certificate and proof of residency must include the following items: driver’s license, homeowner utility bill and a tax bill or homeowner’s insurance.

The last in-person registration is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Aquebogue Elementary School.

Registration includes both the baseball and softball teams, for T-ball, minors and majors.

Last year, the 66th season of Riverhead Little League, the district’s 11 and 12 year old all-star team advanced all the way to the state tournament and were the District 36 champions.

For more information on the registration, visit the little league’s webpage.

