Daily Update: New executive session rules, Grammy win, beach updates

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln.

NEWS

Officials discuss upgrades for South Jamesport Beach park

Drummer who works with local publicist wins grammy for Best Latin Jazz Recording

Board discusses use of executive sessions, Thomas is appointed CDA director

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies with a high near 43 today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 40. Rain with high near 51 is forecasted for Sunday.

Comments

comments