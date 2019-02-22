Daily Update: New executive session rules, Grammy win, beach updates

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln.
NEWS
Officials discuss upgrades for South Jamesport Beach park
Drummer who works with local publicist wins grammy for Best Latin Jazz Recording
Board discusses use of executive sessions, Thomas is appointed CDA director
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies with a high near 43 today, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 40. Rain with high near 51 is forecasted for Sunday.