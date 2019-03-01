Police seek information on two men wanted for grand larceny

Riverhead Town police detectives and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in January.

Two men allegedly stole electrical wiring valued at more than $1,000 from the Lowe’s on Route 58. The theft occurred at about 5:53 p.m. Jan. 28, police said.

The suspects are wanted for felony grand larceny.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and a message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

