Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire of vehicle found in woods

Riverhead Town police are investigating a “suspicious” vehicle fire that occurred overnight in the woods to the west of the Long Island Expressway entrance ramp at Exit 73.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire, which was reported to police at 2:17 a.m. Friday, according to police. No operator or passenger was found at the scene.

The Riverhead fire marshal, Riverhead detectives and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Arson Squad were notified to respond and investigate. The vehicle has not been identified, police said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

