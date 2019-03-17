Three new Riverhead officers officially begin positions Sunday

Three new police officers were formally appointed to the department at the March 5 Town Board meeting.

The new officers are Cole Stasiukiewicz, Courtney Weber and Daniel Hoffman. They replace retired officers Mark Roberts, Kerri Davis and Detective Dixon Palmer. The retiring officers left the force with more than 83 years of service.

The newest officers officially begin Sunday, March 17.

“We all wish them safe, healthy and successful careers with the department,” said Riverhead Chief David Hegermiller.

Photo caption: The newest officers are Cole Stasiukiewicz, Courtney Weber and Daniel Hoffman. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police)

