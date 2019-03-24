Police investigating robbery at Speedway gas station

Riverhead Town Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night at the Speedway gas station on Route 58.

An employee at Speedway reported a man wearing a dark hoodie with his face covered entered the gas station and gestured as if he had a gun in his pocket, police said. The suspect removed money from the cash register and the employee, police said. He then fled north.

Patrol units arrived shortly after 10:15 p.m. and began a search of the area with the assistance of a Riverhead K-9 unit. No suspect could be immediately tracked down.

Police released a description of the suspect as a man standing about 5-foot-8 with a medium build and a dark complexion. Further details were not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

Comments

comments