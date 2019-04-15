Daily Update: Luminati owes town, Seaport Museum needs help, ice cream shop opening

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 15:

NEWS

Riverhead Town hires outside law firm to help collect money from Luminati

Citing ‘anti-business environment,’ United Riverhead Terminal withdraws biofuel proposal

‘Snapshot’ of the ’50s and ’60s at upcoming museum exhibit

Greenport Creamery to open at former Sandpiper

SPORTS

Baseball: For SWR’s Crowley, it’s no-no x 2

Girls Lacrosse: Kielbasa bags OT winner for Waves

Softball: Even in defeat, Settlers see gains

WEATHER

The rain that hit the area each of the past several days is expected to subside by late morning, eventually giving way to partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to reach 62 degrees today. Expect windy conditions tonight with wind gusts up to 40 mph and a low around 40.

