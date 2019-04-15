Cops: West Babylon man caught stealing tools from vehicle

Riverhead Town police arrested a West Babylon man for allegedly staling assorted tools and plumbing supplies from a vehicle early Monday morning, according to a press release.

Police received a call just before 4 a.m. of a larceny in progress on Route 58. The responding officers found a suspect nearby and he was identified by a witness, police said.

Russell Harman, 48, was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, police said. Police said the tools and plumbing supplies were located near the scene.

Mr. Harman was processed and held for arraignment in the Riverhead Justice Court.

