Man airlifted after crash on Sound Avenue in Northville

One man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after a two-car crash on Sound Avenue in Northville Monday afternoon, according to Riverhead police.

The Riverhead Fire Department responded to the crash site with heavy rescue to free one of the victims who was trapped in an SUV. A pick-up truck was also involved in the crash.

The victim who was trapped was transported to a landing zone on Northville Turnpike for a Suffolk County Police medevac shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday. His injuries were serious, but not life threatening, according to Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps Assistant Chief Mike Caron.

Sound Avenue was closed between Phillips Lane and West Lane as rescue crews responded to the scene.

Members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the victim to the landing zone. A second patient was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening, the assistant chief said.

A Riverhead detective at the scene said that the investigation is ongoing and additional details could not yet be released. Additional information is expected later tonight.

Sound Avenue remained closed after 6 p.m.

The view looking south on Phillips Avenue around 5:30 p.m. as traffic backed up all the way down to Sound Avenue.

This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Photo caption: Firefighters and police at the crash scene on Sound Avenue. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

