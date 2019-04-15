Cops: Heroin, cocaine recovered as two arrested at Riverhead home

An East End Drug Task Force investigation resulted in the arrests of two people Monday on multiple drug charges, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police executed a search warrant at 47 Hinda Blvd. and recovered heroin, cocaine and items and materials to cut, process and package heroin for sale, police said.

Richard Kayte, 37, and Charlene Crump, 60, both of whom live at the address, were arrested, police said.

Mr. Kayte was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Two counts were felonies, one for intent to sell and the other for possession of more than one-half ounce of a narcotic. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, police said.

Ms. Crump was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said the home was the site of prior neighborhood complaints.

