Daily Update: Wind farm proposal, local grad signs with NFL team, push for preservation

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 29:

NEWS

Bold vision to restore Greenport building back to its theater roots

After more than three decades, Sea Tow I still going strong patrolling local waters

Riverhead celebrates retirement of Judy Doll, longtime Senior Center director

New Suffolk adopts $1.01M budget; voters to decide on one proposition

Fighting to the finish line: Aquebogue teacher races in Boston Marathon

Retired teacher’s book, ‘Moonglow,’ encourages kids to learn about nature

SPORTS

After NFL Draft, Riverhead grad Ethan Greenidge to sign with New Orleans Saints

Girls Lacrosse: Patient approach doesn’t bring Riverhead ‘W’

WEATHER

Expect sunshine early today followed by increasing clouds and a high near 56, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45 degrees.

