Riverhead Little League celebrates opening day, honors last year’s championship team

Play ball!

Riverhead Little League officially kicked off the 2019 season with its opening day ceremonies Saturday morning at Stotzky Park. Players on all the baseball and softball teams were introduced at Bob Burns Field.

Little League president Jeremy Savio spoke about the community atmosphere the league represents.

“If you look out in the field, we have over 300 kids from 4 to 13 years old and they all have one thing in common,” he said. “They all have Riverhead on the front of their chest. You’re not going to to get that anywhere else but here at Riverhead Little League.”

The season technically already began a few days earlier with the first set of games. The season began a bit later than normal due to the late Easter this year.

During the ceremony, the Little League honored last year’s World Series all-star team that won the District 36 and Section 4 championships. Each of the players and coaches were introduced one-by-one as the current Little Leaguers lined the infield.

Last year’s World Series championships team.

The manager of the team, Mike Mowdy, was also honored with a plaque. He had served as vice president of the league.

“He’s coached a couple teams that won a few games,” Mr. Savio joked. “He’s done a great job.”

Also honored with a plaque were board members Brian and Marie Buday.

“They’ve done a lot of work,” Mr. Savio said. “Brian worked at the at concession stand. All the great flyers you see were done by Marie. She set up all our softball teams for years.”

[email protected]

Comments

comments