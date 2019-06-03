Driver crashes into building at John Wesley Village

The driver of a Mitsubishi sedan crashed into the entryway of a building at John Wesley Village in Riverhead Monday afternoon. The driver may have mistakenly accelerated while attempting to park at her unit, according to Riverhead Town police at the scene.

The driver was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center to be evaluated. She did not appear to suffer any serious injuries, police said.

The building sustained some damage to the siding and gutter near the unit’s front door. There were occupants on both sides of the unit who were not injured, but shaken up.

The car was towed shortly before 4:45 p.m.

