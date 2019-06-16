Cops: Flanders women arrested after assaulting man, stealing money

Two Flanders women were arrested Saturday after police responded to a report of a robbery at Qwik Stop Deli on West Main Street, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 2:40 p.m. and officers arrived on scene to find a man who had suffered a laceration to the face. Detectives investigating the incident determined he had been assaulted by two women.

The women arrested were Tonya Minter, 31, and Tamekia Issac, 33. Ms. Minter was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and Ms. Issac was charged with third-degree assault and petit lerceny.

Police said the victim dropped money during the assault and Ms. Issac grabbed it off the floor before fleeing the scene.

Both women were released on appearance tickets for future court dates in the Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

