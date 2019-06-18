Daily Update: River otters on the rise, drowning deemed non-criminal

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 18:

NEWS

Long Island’s River otter population is on the rise

Drowning in Riverhead deemed non-criminal, police say

Southold academic bowl team competes in national competition

NORTHFORKER

Photos: North Fork Fresh benefit draws hundreds to Orient

SPORTS

Riverhead Raceway: Soper holds off Rogers for victory

Baseball: Tomcats’ defense is delightful

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. Expect a high near 70 degrees. The low tonight will be around 62.

