Police seek public’s help to locate missing woman

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing woman who is currently homeless.

Shannon Sypher, 36, is 5 feet, approximately 130 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink T-shirt and white sneakers. She has used he grandmother’s South Jamesport address in the past, police said. She has been known to frequent the Riverhead, Patchogue and Port Jefferson Station areas.

Police said in a follow-up press release that family members had not seen or heard from Ms. Sypher in several days, which is out of character for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

Comments

comments