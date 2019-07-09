Riverhead Little League team wins District 36 title

The champions didn’t have very long to celebrate.

Three days after winning the District 36 title, the Riverhead Little League 9-and 10-year-old all-star team was back on the field Tuesday afternoon to start the Section 4 Tournament.

Riverhead’s all-star team went 3-1 in pool play of the district tournament and then won its semifinal and final to claim the title. On Saturday, Riverhead defeated Longwood, 4-0, in the final.

Conor Dietz and Jason Davis combined for the shutout against Longwood.

“They were lights out the whole day,” said Riverhead coach Jason Perez.

It set the stage for Tuesday’s game at the North Shore Little League Complex in Rocky Point against Plainview. The all-stars fell 11-3 in the double elimination tournament. They’ll play again Thursday against an opponent to be determined in Dix Hills.

See more photos from Tuesday’s game:

Comments

comments