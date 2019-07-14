Police searching for 75-year-old man reported missing

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 75-year-old man who left a Hubbard Avenue home on foot Saturday has not been seen since.

Family members of Frank Rehm Jr. told police Saturday that he had left approximately seven hours earlier and he had not been seen or made any contact with the family since then. He was last seen in the area of Columbus Avenue at 1 p.m. by his employer, police said.

He may possibly be trying to make his way out of state, police said.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 312.

Photo caption: Frank Rehm pictured approximately seven years ago.

